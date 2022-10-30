More perks revealed: Millions spent on pampering MPs
30 October 2022 - 00:04
The government has splurged millions on pampering MPs at state-owned houses in Cape Town, including splashing out nearly R1.8m on new beds in 2019, spending R1.6m on transport for them and their children and sprucing up their houses to the tune of R51m. ..
