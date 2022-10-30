Pregnant pupil wins battle to write exams
School lifts ban but other parents vow to prevent girls from attending class
30 October 2022 - 00:00
A school that kicked out a grade 12 pupil because she was pregnant has been forced to allow her to write the matric exams after the intervention of public interest law centre, Section27...
