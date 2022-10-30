Right royal cheek as new Zulu king seeks a throne
30 October 2022 - 00:00
The Zulu royal clan has yet to pay woodworker Kuber Singh R111,000 for luxury furniture he made for the late Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini seven years ago — but now it has asked his family to make two thrones for the new king, Misuzulu Ka Zwelithini...
