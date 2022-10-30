News

The day King Zwelithini cried at his coronation

More than 50 years since the government last officially recognised a new Zulu monarch, historians recall King Zwelithini’s coronation in 1971 and yesterday’s certification event

30 October 2022 - 00:00 By LWAZI HLANGU

More than 50 years ago, King Goodwill Zwelithini was overcome with emotion and wiped away tears in front of his people as he accepted the “big responsibility on his shoulders” and asked his nation to work together with the then apartheid government...

