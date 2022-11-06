CCC MPs and activists denied bail again
06 November 2022 - 13:40 By PINDAI DUBE
Jailed Zimbabwean MPs Job Sikhala and Godfrey Sithole from the main opposition party, Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), were denied bail for the eighth time on Friday by the Harare high court...
CCC MPs and activists denied bail again
Jailed Zimbabwean MPs Job Sikhala and Godfrey Sithole from the main opposition party, Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), were denied bail for the eighth time on Friday by the Harare high court...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos