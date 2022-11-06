News

Ex-girlfriend says Mandela memorial fraud accused gave her R350k gift

Former local ANC chair Pumlani Mkolo helped her through a difficult time, says Zintle Nkuhlu

06 November 2022 - 00:00 By Ziyanda Zweni

A witness in the Nelson Mandela memorial service fraud scandal told the Bhisho high court this week that one of the accused, Pumlani Mkolo, had given her money gifts of up to R350,000 a time in the months after the crime took place.  ..

