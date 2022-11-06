How Bongani Bongo and co-accused ‘made R25m in a few minutes’
Farms bought and resold to government 'in minutes'
06 November 2022 - 00:00
A farm outside Ermelo in Mpumalanga was bought for R10.5m and sold on to the government just a few minutes later for R36m...
How Bongani Bongo and co-accused ‘made R25m in a few minutes’
Farms bought and resold to government 'in minutes'
A farm outside Ermelo in Mpumalanga was bought for R10.5m and sold on to the government just a few minutes later for R36m...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos