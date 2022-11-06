Hunger stalks kids in Zimbabwe
671 children were admitted to hospitals for treatment for malnutrition between June 2021 and March 2022 in Bulawayo and Harare provinces
06 November 2022 - 13:46 By SHARON MAZINGAIZO
Zimbabwe’s economic crisis and surging inflation means many families can barely afford to put food on their tables...
