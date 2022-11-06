Post Office’s R225m debt to Telkom threatens grant payouts
Cash-strapped Post Office had to make urgent payment this week to avoid having electronic services cut off
06 November 2022 - 00:04
A standoff between the Post Office (Sapo) and Telkom is threatening the provision of social grants to about 10-million citizens who receive their payment via the Post Office...
