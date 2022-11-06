Unholy war over church settled by higher power
Breakaway body fails in bid to access property
06 November 2022 - 00:00
A year-long unholy war between two pastors over the church building to which they both laid claim had to be settled by a higher power in the hallowed halls of justice. ..
Unholy war over church settled by higher power
Breakaway body fails in bid to access property
A year-long unholy war between two pastors over the church building to which they both laid claim had to be settled by a higher power in the hallowed halls of justice. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos