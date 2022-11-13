Whip up admiration for the first woman to win the Sunday Times’s Lifetime Achiever Award
Gloria Serobe has cracked open the glass ceiling
13 November 2022 - 00:00
It might still be an old boys’ club, but the glass ceiling was cracked open a little this week when a woman from Gugs, who paved the way for other women to rise up, was honoured with South Africa’s ultimate business accolade...
Whip up admiration for the first woman to win the Sunday Times’s Lifetime Achiever Award
Gloria Serobe has cracked open the glass ceiling
It might still be an old boys’ club, but the glass ceiling was cracked open a little this week when a woman from Gugs, who paved the way for other women to rise up, was honoured with South Africa’s ultimate business accolade...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos