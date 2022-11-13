Zimbabwe vice-president’s former wife talks of suicide after acquittal for assault
Marry Mubaiwa, who faces other charges, including attempted murder of her ex-husband, is destitute, depressed and desperate to see her children
13 November 2022 - 00:00 By Pindai Dube
Marry Mubaiwa, the glamorous former wife of Zimbabwean Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga, has broken her silence after her acquittal by a Harare magistrate last week on charges of assaulting her children’s nanny...
