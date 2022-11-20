Judge in murder trial scathing of system that failed victim of spousal abuse
Instead of enforcing first protection order, magistrate issued second order — and husband ignored both
20 November 2022 - 00:00
Two protection orders did not stop Nosicelo Tsipa from being strangled, burnt and buried in a shallow grave by her abusive husband at Fisantekraal, near Durbanville in Cape Town. ..
Judge in murder trial scathing of system that failed victim of spousal abuse
Instead of enforcing first protection order, magistrate issued second order — and husband ignored both
Two protection orders did not stop Nosicelo Tsipa from being strangled, burnt and buried in a shallow grave by her abusive husband at Fisantekraal, near Durbanville in Cape Town. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos