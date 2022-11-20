KZN residents bemoan lack of communication on beach safety
As Durbanites complain about the stench of sewage, eThekwini insists it is keeping people informed about water quality
20 November 2022 - 00:00 By LWAZI HLANGU and MFUNDO MKHIZE
Durban residents say they are in the dark over which beaches are open, closed or safe to swim at because of the city’s poor communications...
KZN residents bemoan lack of communication on beach safety
As Durbanites complain about the stench of sewage, eThekwini insists it is keeping people informed about water quality
Durban residents say they are in the dark over which beaches are open, closed or safe to swim at because of the city’s poor communications...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos