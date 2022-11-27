Parents of Roedean ‘bullies’ in ugly school fight
Swearing and screaming outside prestigious school as reality TV star tries to attack the mother of her daughter’s alleged victim
27 November 2022 - 00:04
Police had to be called to an elite Johannesburg girls school on Friday afternoon after a fracas that involved the high-profile parents of two 11-year-olds who are alleged to have bullied a classmate so severely she wanted to end her life. ..
