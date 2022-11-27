State secures farm-murder convictions despite killing of key witness
27 November 2022 - 00:00 By Hendrik Hancke
The state secured three convictions for a brutal farm attack in Normandien, KwaZulu-Natal, despite a key witness being shot dead a day after declining witness protection...
