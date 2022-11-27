Teacher misconduct complaints soar by 50%
Annual reports include case of Pretoria teacher who asked teen to show him how she had sex with her boyfriend
27 November 2022 - 00:00
The number of complaints of improper, disgraceful and unacceptable conduct against teachers has shot up over the past year, with one case involving a Pretoria teacher asking a grade 11 pupil to demonstrate how she has sex with her boyfriend...
