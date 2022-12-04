Ballito residents to fight sale of land to build seaside town’s first mosque
Residents say they are not opposed to a mosque but rather to the ‘nonprocedural sale of public open space’
04 December 2022 - 00:00
Residents of the swanky seaside town of Ballito will go as far as court to stop the sale of a piece of land in a popular park to make way for a mosque...
Residents of the swanky seaside town of Ballito will go as far as court to stop the sale of a piece of land in a popular park to make way for a mosque...
