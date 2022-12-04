Disease strikes amid Zim capital’s water crisis
More than 1,000 cases of diarrhoea reported by November 20 as residents resort to untreated water
04 December 2022 - 00:00 By SHARON MAZINGAIZO
Harare’s water crisis has sparked a mass outbreak of diarrhoea, with health authorities recording more than 1,000 cases in less than a month...
