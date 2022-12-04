Pensioner faces bleak future as court flattens his double-story landlord dream
Retired cop spent his pension payout on building a block of flats — but failed to get permission first. Now he has been ordered to demolish the structure
04 December 2022 - 00:00
A retired police officer who spent his R900,000 pension payout on building a block of flats has been ordered by the Gauteng High Court to demolish it — because he erected it illegally. ..
