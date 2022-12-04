Rising costs, the Grinch that stole our summer holiday
Inflation is forcing many South Africans to forgo their annual vacay as constrained budgets are no match for high petrol costs and airfares
04 December 2022 - 00:04 By Sakhiseni Nxumalo, Nivashni Nair and GILL GIFFORD
Cash-strapped South Africans are hunkering down this festive season, with many choosing to stay home amid predictions that holiday airfares will be five times higher than off-peak prices...
Rising costs, the Grinch that stole our summer holiday
Inflation is forcing many South Africans to forgo their annual vacay as constrained budgets are no match for high petrol costs and airfares
Cash-strapped South Africans are hunkering down this festive season, with many choosing to stay home amid predictions that holiday airfares will be five times higher than off-peak prices...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos