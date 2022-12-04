Suspects in robbery of former chief justice Ngcobo bailed
Rolex watch worth R150,000 stolen at gunpoint
04 December 2022 - 00:03
Two men who allegedly robbed former chief justice Sandile Ngcobo of his Rolex watch, worth R150,000, are free on bail and will appear in court again next year...
Suspects in robbery of former chief justice Ngcobo bailed
Rolex watch worth R150,000 stolen at gunpoint
Two men who allegedly robbed former chief justice Sandile Ngcobo of his Rolex watch, worth R150,000, are free on bail and will appear in court again next year...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos