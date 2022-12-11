News

Blame Mugabe, says Zanu-PF

Zanu-PF spokesperson insists country is on the up, blaming its woes on the opposition and Mugabe administration

11 December 2022 - 00:00 By PINDAI DUBE

Zanu-PF insists the economy is “booming” and the problems the country faces were caused by former president Robert Mugabe, who brought the economy to its knees for decades. ..

