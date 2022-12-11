WhatsApp matric exam racket exposed in Mpumalanga
Whistleblower says at least 370 pupils and some teachers were involved in a scheme to provide answers via smuggled cellphones
11 December 2022 - 00:04
A brazen matric exam cheating scandal has rocked Mpumalanga, with pupils in several schools allegedly paying teachers up to R1,500 to join WhatsApp groups on which answers were posted while exams were in session...
