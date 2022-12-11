News

Zimbabwe faces a long, dark Christmas

Government, cities scramble for solutions as power crisis goes from bad to worse

11 December 2022 - 00:00 By PAMENUS TUSO

Zimbabweans face a dark Christmas thanks to a critical shortage of electricity caused by frequent breakdowns at Hwange Thermal Power Station and low water levels at Kariba Dam. The breakdowns have seen residents going without power for up to 18 hours a day. ..

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin'ono honoured with anti-corruption award Africa
  2. US bid for battery metals has Africa in a tight spot World
  3. Depleted Kariba Dam leaves Zimbabweans without power for 19 hours a day Africa

Most read

  1. ANC rivals ‘stealing public money’, says Ramaphosa Politics
  2. Vodacom, please call me with a reasonable offer News
  3. ‘All that mattered was surviving’: Joburg cyclist describes nearly three days ... News
  4. WhatsApp matric exam racket exposed in Mpumalanga News
  5. Joburg mayor Mpho Phalatse eyes John Steenhuisen’s job Politics

Latest Videos

e-Hailing 'mob justice' accused denied bail
WATCH | The ANC will not support that report' says Mashatile as Phala Phala ...