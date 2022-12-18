News

Probe into suspected matric cheating network

18 December 2022 - 00:04
Prega Govender Journalist

A Mpumalanga school that recorded the highest number of bachelor passes in the province last year is among those being probed following a matric cheating scandal exposed last month...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Turning up the heat: hotline set up to prevent matric cheating News
  2. Zero tolerance for cheats: matric exam rules bring out the big stick News
  3. Rewrite fears as WhatsApp cheats share matric maths paper News

Most read

  1. De Ruyter probed for ‘irregularity’ at Eskom News
  2. ‘Every delegate was offered money’: ANC member lays bare what happened at ... Politics
  3. 'An abuse of process': Cyril Ramaphosa bares legal teeth in battle against ... Politics
  4. ‘There will be a massacre in Zim unless international community tackles Zanu-PF’ News
  5. ANC rivals ‘stealing public money’, says Ramaphosa Politics

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa criticises cadres for disunity after heckling disrupts opening speech ...
Zuma's grand entrance interrupts Ramaphosa's speech