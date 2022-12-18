South Africa criticised as Mnangagwa junior sanctioned by US
18 December 2022 - 00:01 By Pamenus Tuso and Sharon Mazingaizo
Opposition parties and analysts blame South Africa for many of Zimbabwe’s political and economic woes, saying the “quiet diplomacy” practised by its neighbour since the 2000s has failed to help its citizens. ..
Opposition parties and analysts blame South Africa for many of Zimbabwe’s political and economic woes, saying the “quiet diplomacy” practised by its neighbour since the 2000s has failed to help its citizens. ..
