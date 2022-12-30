News

Bodies of evidence

Descendant dies before ancestral bones can be reburied in rightful place

After a process lasting several years, another family laid claim to one of the deceased, delaying the reburial

30 December 2022 - 00:00
Tanya Farber Senior science reporter

Alfred Stuurman, a key figure in the Sutherland Reburials Project for the restitution of skeletons unethically procured a century ago, will not get to see the historic reburial of his ancestors’ remains...

