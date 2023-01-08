Durban flops and Cape Town shines during the festive season
International visitors were evident in healthy occupancies at top-end Cape Town hotels
08 January 2023 - 00:00 By LWAZI HLANGU, PHILANI NOMBEMBE and BOBBY JORDAN
While local and international visitors partied up a storm in the Western Cape this festive season, KwaZulu-Natal didn’t live up to its reputation as the top domestic tourism destination...
Durban flops and Cape Town shines during the festive season
International visitors were evident in healthy occupancies at top-end Cape Town hotels
While local and international visitors partied up a storm in the Western Cape this festive season, KwaZulu-Natal didn’t live up to its reputation as the top domestic tourism destination...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos