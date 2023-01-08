News

It’s mom vs medical aid as toddler battles incurable disease

Medihelp says the only registered treatment for Hunter syndrome is ‘not a prescribed minimum benefit’

08 January 2023 - 00:00 By TANIA BROUGHTON

Gauteng mom Michaney de Wet made a last-minute dash to court in the days before Christmas to compel the family’s medical scheme to continue to pay for an expensive treatment for her three-year-old son, who has a rare, debilitating disease...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Save me, Cyril!- Graft-busting varsity head's plea to Ramaphosa News
  2. How senior ANC leaders failed to make it to the new NEC Politics
  3. ID head hints at state capture fireworks in 2023 News
  4. Minister cancels R5bn UIF investment in untested scheme News
  5. ANC raises millions, ‘but no tenders’ Politics

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
Reaction as Cyril Ramaphosa wins ANC election