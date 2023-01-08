New Covid mutation: ‘we are alert, not alarmed’
First case of highly transmissible XBB. 1.5 found in South Africa
08 January 2023 - 00:01 By HENDRIK HANCKE
Virologist Prof Tulio de Oliveira has played down concerns after South Africa identified its first case of a Covid infection caused by the new highly transmissible XBB. 1.5 mutation. ..
New Covid mutation: ‘we are alert, not alarmed’
First case of highly transmissible XBB. 1.5 found in South Africa
Virologist Prof Tulio de Oliveira has played down concerns after South Africa identified its first case of a Covid infection caused by the new highly transmissible XBB. 1.5 mutation. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos