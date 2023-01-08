News

Ramaphosa vs Zuma: Presidential tussle heads for court

Ramaphosa says Zuma's legal action against him was designed to block his re-election

08 January 2023 - 00:02
Franny Rabkin journalist

The face-off between President Cyril Ramaphosa and former president Jacob Zuma over Zuma’s private prosecution bid against Ramaphosa is headed for court this week, with the two accusing each other of abusing court process...

