Save me, Cyril!- Graft-busting varsity head's plea to Ramaphosa
Fort Hare vice-chancellor Sakhela Buhlungu fears for his life after his guard is gunned down
08 January 2023 - 00:05
Shaken Fort Hare University vice-chancellor professor Sakhela Buhlungu, whose bodyguard died in a hail of bullets outside his house on Friday night, has made an impassioned plea to President Cyril Ramaphosa to ensure his safety as he cleans up corruption at the university...
