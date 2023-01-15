‘Dangerous’ baby powder still sold in South Africa
Johnson & Johnson says the talc-based product will be phased out this year
15 January 2023 - 00:00
Despite thousands of women suing Johnson & Johnson over a talc-based baby powder they say caused ovarian cancer, the US-based company continues to ship the controversial product to South Africa...
