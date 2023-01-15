Wife subpoenas bank in bitter divorce battle
Court gives FNB five days to hand over husband’s company bank statements to her
15 January 2023 - 00:00
A bitter divorce battle between a couple identified only as Mr and Mrs M has led to the Johannesburg high court ordering First National Bank to hand over his company bank statements to her...
