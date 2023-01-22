Mkhondo — a town in the grip of a struggle for dirty money
ANC factions accused of fighting for control of municipal purse strings
22 January 2023 - 00:00 By HENDRIK HANCKE
Mkhondo in Mpumalanga is in the grip of a deadly political power struggle, with insiders saying the murders of two ANC councillors in less than three months is due to a battle for control of the municipality’s purse strings...
Mkhondo — a town in the grip of a struggle for dirty money
ANC factions accused of fighting for control of municipal purse strings
Mkhondo in Mpumalanga is in the grip of a deadly political power struggle, with insiders saying the murders of two ANC councillors in less than three months is due to a battle for control of the municipality’s purse strings...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos