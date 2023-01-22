Top cop turf war 'threat to Ramaphosa's security'
Tensions within presidential protection services erupt at Nasrec conference
22 January 2023 - 00:00 By THANDUXOLO JIKA, THABO MOKONE and MAWANDE AMASHABALALA
High-ranking officials within the SAPS’s presidential protection services (PPS) are embroiled in a bitter turf war that sources say poses a security risk to President Cyril Ramaphosa and his deputy David Mabuza...
