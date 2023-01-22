Police beating doesn’t stop civil rights lawyer
Kudzayi Kadzere says ‘35 to 40’ riot police broke his arm as he visited activist clients
22 January 2023 - 00:00 By SHARON MAZINGAIZO
Human rights lawyer Kudzayi Kadzere was arrested and accused of escaping from custody after allegedly being severely assaulted by riot police who also broke his arm. But he was back in court on Friday defending civil rights activists. ..
Police beating doesn’t stop civil rights lawyer
Kudzayi Kadzere says ‘35 to 40’ riot police broke his arm as he visited activist clients
Human rights lawyer Kudzayi Kadzere was arrested and accused of escaping from custody after allegedly being severely assaulted by riot police who also broke his arm. But he was back in court on Friday defending civil rights activists. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos