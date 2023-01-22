News

Police beating doesn’t stop civil rights lawyer

Kudzayi Kadzere says ‘35 to 40’ riot police broke his arm as he visited activist clients

22 January 2023 - 00:00 By SHARON MAZINGAIZO

Human rights lawyer Kudzayi Kadzere was arrested and accused of escaping from custody after allegedly being severely assaulted by riot police who also broke his arm. But he was back in court on Friday defending civil rights activists. ..

