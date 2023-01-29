Critics slam Karpowership 2.0
Re-emergence of possible deal horrifies experts and environmentalists
29 January 2023 - 00:00
The controversial 20-year Karpowership deal — stalled and mired in legal battles — is back on the table as a “quick fix” to the energy crisis, drawing the wrath of energy and environmental experts...
Critics slam Karpowership 2.0
Re-emergence of possible deal horrifies experts and environmentalists
