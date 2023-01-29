Hlophe unlikely to face impeachment for 'swearing' at advocate
Judicial conduct body to investigate complaint against suspended Western Cape judge president
29 January 2023 - 00:00 By FRANNY RABKIN
The Judicial Conduct Committee (JCC) will investigate a complaint against suspended Western Cape judge president John Hlophe for advising an advocate to tell his client to “f**k off”. However, he is unlikely to face impeachment if found guilty...
