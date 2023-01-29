News

Troops at power stations ‘not much help’

Stolen equipment is driven out the main gate with the correct documentation

29 January 2023 - 00:00 By HENDRIK HANCKE

Soldiers who have spent more than a month guarding Eskom power stations have had little effect on the fight against criminals sabotaging the infrastructure, say insiders...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Permanent stage 2 load-shedding for two years 'not attractive': Mantashe Politics
  2. ‘It’s unfair for the rest of us’ — What you said about calls for Soweto’s Eskom ... South Africa
  3. MAKHUDU SEFARA | Shed half-hearted measures and burn R40bn to keep the lights on Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. ‘They have broken me, my life is hell’ News
  2. Troops at power stations ‘not much help’ News
  3. Saving Phalatse as Joburg mayor was a ‘price too high to pay’, says DA’s John ... Politics
  4. ANC, EFF plot new deal to take over Gauteng metros Politics
  5. Newly elected KZN Sanco chair Jacob Zuma ‘has always been a member’ Politics

Latest Videos

'I feel sad for our residents' - Mpho Phalatse after once again being ousted as ...
Thousands march in CT against load-shedding