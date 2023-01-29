Zim in ‘overdrive to kill universities’
Enforced ‘ideological orientation’ of lecturers is deplorable and unconstitutional, say experts
29 January 2023 - 00:00 By PAMENUS TUSO
Patriotism, defending the country from opposition “imperialists” and “mobilising” students to vote for President Emmerson Mnangagwa. That’s what university lecturers compelled to attend “ideological orientation” by the higher and tertiary education ministry were taught this week...
Zim in ‘overdrive to kill universities’
Enforced ‘ideological orientation’ of lecturers is deplorable and unconstitutional, say experts
Patriotism, defending the country from opposition “imperialists” and “mobilising” students to vote for President Emmerson Mnangagwa. That’s what university lecturers compelled to attend “ideological orientation” by the higher and tertiary education ministry were taught this week...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos