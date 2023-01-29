News

Zim in ‘overdrive to kill universities’

Enforced ‘ideological orientation’ of lecturers is deplorable and unconstitutional, say experts

29 January 2023 - 00:00 By PAMENUS TUSO

Patriotism, defending the country from opposition “imperialists” and “mobilising” students to vote for President Emmerson Mnangagwa. That’s what university lecturers compelled to attend “ideological orientation” by the higher and tertiary education ministry were taught this week...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Police beating doesn’t stop civil rights lawyer News
  2. Constituency shake-up on track despite objections News
  3. BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | Ramaphosa has to get tough on Zimbabwe, now Opinion

Most read

  1. ‘They have broken me, my life is hell’ News
  2. Troops at power stations ‘not much help’ News
  3. Saving Phalatse as Joburg mayor was a ‘price too high to pay’, says DA’s John ... Politics
  4. ANC, EFF plot new deal to take over Gauteng metros Politics
  5. Newly elected KZN Sanco chair Jacob Zuma ‘has always been a member’ Politics

Latest Videos

'I feel sad for our residents' - Mpho Phalatse after once again being ousted as ...
Thousands march in CT against load-shedding