Ex-Zipra combatants sceptical of property return promise
Government vows to return properties to former Zipra soldiers ahead of elections
05 February 2023 - 00:00 By PAMENUS TUSO
Former Zimbabwe People’s Revolutionary Army (Zipra) cadres have dismissed the government’s belated promise to return property seized from them during the Gukurahundi era as a “campaign gimmick”...
Ex-Zipra combatants sceptical of property return promise
Government vows to return properties to former Zipra soldiers ahead of elections
Former Zimbabwe People’s Revolutionary Army (Zipra) cadres have dismissed the government’s belated promise to return property seized from them during the Gukurahundi era as a “campaign gimmick”...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos