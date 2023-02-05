News

‘The truck she feared took her life’: Pongola’s heartbreak highway

Every arm of government has failed Pongola. Poverty is rampant and the nearby N2 has been the scene of hundreds of deaths. Most recently, 18 pupils, a teacher and a driver were killed when after a truck collided head-on with their bakkie

05 February 2023 - 00:01 By Sakhiseni Nxumalo

Sithembile Zitha, 63, looks with tears rolling down her face at the framed photograph of five-year-old Thingo “Mlungu” Simelane hanging on her lounge wall...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Parliament raises concern about scholar transport in KZN Politics
  2. Call for government to act against truck blockaders on N2 near Pongola South Africa
  3. Bail denied for truck driver charged with 20 counts of culpable homicide South Africa

Most read

  1. Citizens speak: Mr President, stop the load-shedding News
  2. Bold action needed from president over ‘crisis of confidence’ Politics
  3. Maths crisis due to ‘poor teaching, apartheid’ News
  4. ‘They have broken me, my life is hell’ News
  5. Sisulu to pull plug on Spurs deal Politics

Latest Videos

'We are mandated to get tourists to SA': Government on R1bn Tottenham Hotspur ...
Pupils overturn car at Ficksburg school after schoolmate’s ‘suicide’