‘The truck she feared took her life’: Pongola’s heartbreak highway
Every arm of government has failed Pongola. Poverty is rampant and the nearby N2 has been the scene of hundreds of deaths. Most recently, 18 pupils, a teacher and a driver were killed when after a truck collided head-on with their bakkie
05 February 2023 - 00:01 By Sakhiseni Nxumalo
Sithembile Zitha, 63, looks with tears rolling down her face at the framed photograph of five-year-old Thingo “Mlungu” Simelane hanging on her lounge wall...
‘The truck she feared took her life’: Pongola’s heartbreak highway
Every arm of government has failed Pongola. Poverty is rampant and the nearby N2 has been the scene of hundreds of deaths. Most recently, 18 pupils, a teacher and a driver were killed when after a truck collided head-on with their bakkie
Sithembile Zitha, 63, looks with tears rolling down her face at the framed photograph of five-year-old Thingo “Mlungu” Simelane hanging on her lounge wall...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos