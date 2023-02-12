A state of disaster is not a free-for-all
Even under a national state of disaster there are important limits to government's powers
12 February 2023 - 00:00
When the president announces that the government is giving itself significantly more powers, people are bound to get jittery — particularly when it is unclear exactly what the government intends to do with those powers...
A state of disaster is not a free-for-all
Even under a national state of disaster there are important limits to government's powers
When the president announces that the government is giving itself significantly more powers, people are bound to get jittery — particularly when it is unclear exactly what the government intends to do with those powers...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos