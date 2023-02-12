News

A state of disaster is not a free-for-all

Even under a national state of disaster there are important limits to government's powers

12 February 2023 - 00:00
Franny Rabkin journalist

When the president announces that the government is giving itself significantly more powers, people are bound to get jittery — particularly when it is unclear exactly what the government intends to do with those powers...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. DA to challenge state of disaster in court to avoid 'looting' after lobbying ... Politics
  2. Ramaphosa announces state of disaster to deal with energy crisis Politics
  3. EDITORIAL | SA’s state-of-disaster track record doesn’t inspire much confidence Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. Who ordered the hit on AKA? News
  2. KZN teen dies after being raped and forced to drink brake fluid News
  3. Electricity minister just 'a project manager': Gwede Politics
  4. Dismay in ANC over cabinet reshuffle delay Politics
  5. IN PICTURES | ‘We as a country have lost so much’ News

Latest Videos

CCTV of AKA's final happy moments with friends before shooting
FROM THE SCENE: Flowers laid at AKA's shooting site as father and friends speak ...