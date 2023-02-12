UN tactics under fire after fatal attack on SA crew
Rebel sniper would have been on a ridge knowing the helicopter was approaching its base in Goma
12 February 2023 - 00:00
South African military commanders want the UN to review its combat mission safety protocols after a sniper killed the flight engineer on an air force Oryx transport helicopter and wounded the chopper commander while they were doing duty in the volatile eastern region of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. ..
