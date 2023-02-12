News

UN tactics under fire after fatal attack on SA crew

Rebel sniper would have been on a ridge knowing the helicopter was approaching its base in Goma

12 February 2023 - 00:00
Graeme Hosken Senior reporter

South African military commanders want the UN to review its combat mission safety protocols after a sniper killed the flight engineer on an air force Oryx transport helicopter and wounded the chopper commander while they were doing duty in the volatile eastern region of the Democratic Republic of the Congo.  ..

