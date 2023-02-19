News

Acid test looms for use of #GuptaLeaks e-mails in state capture trials

High court must rule whether leaked e-mails can be used as evidence in Nulane trial

19 February 2023 - 00:00
Isaac Mahlangu Senior reporter

The outcome of a looming legal battle over the admissibility of evidence from the #GuptaLeaks e-mails is likely to set a precedent for the prosecution of those implicated in state capture and could affect the extradition of the Gupta brothers,  legal experts say...

