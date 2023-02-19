Chaos as 'ugly power struggle' rocks UCT
Student anger over fees issue fuels long-running conflict over vice-chancellor’s leadership
19 February 2023 - 00:00
The University of Cape Town plunged deeper into disruption this week when students began the academic year with a protest that shut down the campus and compounded a crisis over the university’s long-running leadership battle. ..
Chaos as 'ugly power struggle' rocks UCT
Student anger over fees issue fuels long-running conflict over vice-chancellor’s leadership
The University of Cape Town plunged deeper into disruption this week when students began the academic year with a protest that shut down the campus and compounded a crisis over the university’s long-running leadership battle. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos