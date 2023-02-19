News

Eskom and Treasury warn of 'catastrophic' risks to fiscus if there is no tariff increase

But commentators say the government has options to prevent an immediate crisis

19 February 2023 - 00:01 By FRANNY RABKIN

Eskom’s CFO has warned that if the power utility is prevented from raising revenue through increased tariffs its liquidity issues could turn into a “national fiscal crisis”...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Inside KZN's hitmen-for-hire industry News
  2. Ramaphosa's bodyguards at war Politics
  3. Bodyguard ‘had no chance’ to help AKA News
  4. Tears and hymns: The day AKA was laid to rest News
  5. King Misuzulu skips official engagements after family scandal exposed News

Latest Videos

'My heart was shattered into countless pieces' - Lynn Forbes' emotional tribute ...
Heartbreaking moment AKA’s daughter cries at her dad’s memorial