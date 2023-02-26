News

How Eskom crippled Kusile

Here’s who we can thank for two stages of load-shedding

26 February 2023 - 00:05
Sabelo Skiti Investigative journalist

Eskom managers overruled engineers at Kusile power station, ordering them to run a unit at full capacity, which led to a catastrophic incident that is still costing the country more than two stages of load-shedding...

